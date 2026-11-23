Barcelona confirm Lamine Yamal decision ahead of Sabah clash
Lamine played the full match in Barcelona's 3-2 win over Villarreal
Barcelona has made a key decision regarding Lamine Yamal ahead of the Sabah showdown in Azerbaijan.
In a recent statement, Barcelona said that Lamine Yamal will miss their Champions League tie with Sabah in Azerbaijan on Wednesday due to an ankle injury.
According to Diario Sport, the motive behind this decision was to give Yamal a respite. Although he is not participating in the midweek game with Sabah, he will remain in Barcelona.
The report adds that Barcelona want to protect their star player during a hectic stage of the season, with the freezing temperatures in Azerbaijan also cited as a contributing factor.
Lamine Yamal has dealt with a few minor knocks in recent weeks like missing Spain’s match against Czechia during the international break due to a knee issue before returning to face England.
He is expected to be available for next Sunday’s match against Deportivo.
Barcelona will fly out to Azerbaijan later today for their match on Wednesday in Baku.
Fans showed mixed feelings, some relieved for the teen sensation's health, others bummed about missing a chance for him to shine against a weaker side, with one calling it a skipped 'stat pad sesh' but still supportive.
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