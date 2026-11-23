Marc Marquez clinches record-equaling eighth MotoGP world title with Ducati in Portugal

Marc Márquez clinched his record-equaling eighth premier-class MotoGP world championship on Sunday, November 22, 2026, riding his factory Ducati to a calculated eighth-place finish at the Portuguese Grand Prix.

Marc Marquez clinches record-equaling eighth MotoGP world title with Ducati in Portugal

Needing only a top-nine result at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve to lock up the crown with one round remaining in Valencia, the 33-year-old Spaniard avoided early wheel-to-wheel risks after launching from second on the grid.

Title rivals Marco Bezzecchi, Jorge Martín, and Raúl Fernández swept the podium in an Aprilia 1-2-3 lockout, but Márquez held steady in the points—benefiting from a final-lap crash by Diogo Moreira to secure eighth place and the 2026 championship.

The victory matches Italian legend Giacomo Agostini’s all-time premier-class record of eight titles and marks Márquez’s 10th Grand Prix world championship across all categories.

“We need to be happy. I know that we are here celebrating a historic moment. I know how I suffered,” said an emotional Marquez, who underwent double surgery midway through the season.

“I know that in the middle of the season, the fans believed more than I did. My people believed more than I did. But I kept pushing; I kept doing my best.

“I said last year that it was a championship where I was at peace with myself. This one is for all the fans that believed in me from 2020 until now. So, thanks to all of you, this is for all of you.”

His eighth success in the premier class of motorcycling pulled Marquez level with Italian great Giacomo Agostini, who won his titles between 1966 and 1975.

It also completes the largest points comeback in MotoGP history: Márquez trailed Bezzecchi by 102 points after Round 7 following mid-season double surgery on his foot and shoulder from a crash at the French Grand Prix in May.

Marquez’s latest triumph is even more remarkable given the Spaniard’s injury- and crash-blighted campaign in which he had to wait until the eighth race in Hungary on June 7 before claiming his first win.