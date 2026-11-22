Tom Jackson, Broncos icon and ESPN analyst, dies at 75
Tom Jackson was a key face of the Denver Broncos during his playing days
Tom Jackson, an iconic player for the Denver Broncos who later became an ESPN analyst, has died, according to his family. He was 75.
The late broadcaster and on-air partner Chris Berman at ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown paid a tribute to him, saying, “Tom was so much more than an accomplished NFL analyst. There was nobody kinder, more thoughtful, more loyal or more engaging than him."
"And when it came to laughter, Tom’s was frequent and unmistakable,” he said, adding, “Tom was my best friend professionally and personally. If you ever met him or just knew him from watching ESPN, he was your best friend, too.”
Jackson is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and daughters Taylor and Morgan.
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