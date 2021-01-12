Zayn Malik shares update about new album

Zayn Malik is all set to release his new album. The British singer on Monday took to Instagram to remind his fans that his album "Nobody is listening" is due to drop on January 15.

It's Zayn's first album since he became father of a daughter with supermodel Gigi Hadid.

His single "Vibez", which is a part of the new album, took the internet by storm.

Zayn's girlfriend Gigi is also promoting the new album on her Instagram account.



