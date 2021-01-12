Harry Styles' fans hurt by his new romance with Olivia Wilde

Harry Styles, who's seen getting cozy with his new lover Olivia Wilde last week, left fans divided, drawing attention due to age gap.

The ten-year age gap, between the actress and musician, has sparked huge debate on social media as some of his devoted fans seemingly don't want him to go ahead with 36-year-old beauty.

The 26-year-old solo artist met actress and director Olivia Wilde on the set of the forthcoming film 'Don't Worry Darling'.

The former One Direction star has been grabbing headlines since he appeared with the the charming actress during a romantic stroll.

Olivia has been married once to an Italian prince — for eight years — and was also engaged to actor Jason Sudeikis, with whom she has two children, Otis, six, and Daisy, four.

On the other hand, Harry previously was in love with pop star Taylor Swift and the late TV presenter Caroline Flack.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde made their public debut as a couple at the wedding of the musician's agent last weekend.