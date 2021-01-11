Remaining royals are following Meghan Markle's lead: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle parted their ways with the British royal family last year and moved to California with their son Archie after spending a few months in Canada.



According to a latest report in Vanity Fair, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no regrets about stepping down from their roles as senior royals

"Though the year was difficult for the couple, with a tabloid court battle and a miscarriage in addition to the stress of the pandemic their marriage is thriving," , the publication quoted an insider as saying.

“What they have been through together has brought them closer,” the source recently told Vanity Fair. “They are very much a partnership.”

From talking about US election and signing the Netflix deal, Meghan and Harry have invited the wrath of royal fans with their decision post their departure.



"With the couple establishing new lives, a foundation, and even a podcast from their home in California, the Windsors have remained visible—and surging in popularity—throughout the coronavirus pandemic," Vanity Fair reported.

It said, "And as much as Meghan faced criticism for the British press for her use of social media and relationship with the press, the remaining royals seemed to be following her lead, from changing the names on their social media profiles to sharing personal, heartfelt messages throughout the national lockdown."