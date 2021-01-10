BTS’s Suga returns to group post shoulder surgery

South Korean boy band group member Suga has returned to the group post his shoulder surgery.



Suga made his return during the 35th Golden Disc Awards on Saturday, where the group won the bonsang award for the Digital Song Division.

The BTS members were very happy about the return of Suga to the group.

Suga said upon his return, “Everyone I am Suga. I have returned. After not showing my face for about two months because of my surgery, I felt like I was slowly being forgotten. That’s why I tried my best to return as soon as I could. I am Suga, someone that works hard in order to not be forgotten.”

The 27-year-old rapper whose real name is Min Yoongi Suga underwent surgery to repair his torn shoulder labrum on November 3, 2020.