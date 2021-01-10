Celal AL aka Abdur Rehman from ‘Ertugrul’ pays tribute to Muhammad Ali Jinnah

Turkish star Celal AL, who portrays the role of warrior Abdur Rehman in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, has paid a rich tribute to the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.



Celal, who is currently in Pakistan, visited Pakistan Monument in Shakkarparian Islamabad and shared his snap from there. Quaid-e-Azam’s photo can be seen in the background.

Celal aka Abdur Rehman wrote, “One of the hero that I inspired, Faithful, True Muslim, Great Leader and Turkish Friend.”

He also offered prayers for the founder of Pakistan, saying, “May He rest in peace”.

Earlier, the Turkish actor posted his lovely photo from Daman-e-Koh, Islamabad and shared his thoughts about the city.

He wrote in Turkish and Urdu, saying, “You are so beautiful Islamabad. Insallah see you again. New destination is Karachi.”

