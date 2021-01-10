Kate Middleton honours front line workers as she rings in 39th birthday

Kate Middleton rang in her 39th birthday on Saturday by paying tribute to the front line workers of the coronavirus pandemic.



The official Instagram account of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted a message on behalf of the future Queen Consort along with a picture of her wearing a floral printed face mask.

"Thank you for your kind wishes on The Duchess' birthday. Birthdays have been very different in recent months, and our thoughts continue to be with all those working on the front line at this hugely challenging time,” the caption read.

"To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you," it added.

Kate and William had earlier expressed their gratitude to the front line heroes back in May 2020 as well.



During a virtual chat with nurses in the Bahamas, Kate had said: "It's just shown how vital the role that nurses play across the world, so you should be so proud of the work that you do and thank you very much from all of us.”