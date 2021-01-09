close
Sat Jan 09, 2021
January 9, 2021

'Ertugrul' star Engin Altan Duzyatan's stunning photos with wife, 'little sis' wins hearts

Sat, Jan 09, 2021
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan’s stunning photos with wife, ‘little sis’ wins hearts

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who essays titular role in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, shared lovely photos with wife and sister-in-law from an outing and the adorable snaps have won the hearts of the fans.

Engin Altan shared a sweet photo with sister-in-law Aslisah Alkoclar in his Instagram story and captioned it, “Mululuklar little sis.”

He also posted a loved-up snap with wifey Neslisah Alkoclar from the same party.

The Turkish actor looked super cool in all the photos he posted.

Neslisah also turned to photo-video sharing platform and shared a sweet snap with her ‘princess’ sister Aslisah and wrote, “Two souls, one heart. #myprincess.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

