‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan’s stunning photos with wife, ‘little sis’ wins hearts

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who essays titular role in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, shared lovely photos with wife and sister-in-law from an outing and the adorable snaps have won the hearts of the fans.



Engin Altan shared a sweet photo with sister-in-law Aslisah Alkoclar in his Instagram story and captioned it, “Mululuklar little sis.”

He also posted a loved-up snap with wifey Neslisah Alkoclar from the same party.

The Turkish actor looked super cool in all the photos he posted.

Neslisah also turned to photo-video sharing platform and shared a sweet snap with her ‘princess’ sister Aslisah and wrote, “Two souls, one heart. #myprincess.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.