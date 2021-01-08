WhatsApp's new policy to share data with Facebook garners backlash on Twitter

WhatsApp logo.

WhatsApp’s decision to share its data with parent company Facebook has put the company under fire.

The popular messaging app in its latest update shared that businesses will be allowed to use Facebook-hosted services to store and manage their WhatsApp chats.

The terms of service also give a detailed insight to users how WhatsApp is partnering with its parent company, Facebook.

Following the announcement of the new policy, Twitteratis took to the platform to express their frustration with WhatsApp over the data-sharing agreement and many have claimed that they are leaving the messaging app.



Here's a look at some of the reactions:



