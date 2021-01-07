close
Wed Jan 06, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 7, 2021

'Vikings' final season is available on Netflix now

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 07, 2021

Good news for Netflix subscribers as  final  season of "Vikings" has been released on the streaming service.

The final season of the historical TV show first  premiered on Prime Video earlier this month.

The second part of the sixth and final season of "Vikings" was released in its entirety on Wednesday on Prime Video in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Austria.

Canadian actress Katheryn Winnick, who played Lagertha in the series, was one of the first ones from the cast to announce that the remaining episodes of the historical TV series have been released.

