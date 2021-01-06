How Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's friendship blossomed into romance on movie set

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have been seeing each other 'for weeks' now

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde sent the internet into frenzy after they were spotted holding hands in a bunch of viral photos.

According to sources, the two have been seeing each other 'for weeks' now.

Meanwhile, a PEOPLE insider revealed that the Harry and Olivia's close friendship blossomed quickly into a romantic relationship on the sets of a movie.

"What started out as a close friendship, quickly turned romantic," the source said. "Everyone saw it coming. During breaks, he's hasn't been able to stay away and visited her trailer."

The duo was seen holding hands while attending a friend's wedding together over the weekend.

"They were in Montecito, California this weekend for a wedding," the source said. "They were affectionate around their friends, held hands and looked very happy."