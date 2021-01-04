Queen Elizabeth devastated after close cousin passes away

Queen Elizabeth's cousin Lady Mary Colman died in Norfolk on Sunday

Queen Elizabeth is reeling in pain after her cousin passed away, aged 88.

As reported by the Daily Telegraph, the Queen's cousin Lady Mary Colman died in Norfolk on Sunday.

"Lady Mary Cecilia died peacefully at home on Saturday 2 January 2021, aged 88," her family announced via a statement.

"Most dearly loved wife of Sir Timothy Colman KG, adored mother of Sarah, Sabrina, Emma, James and Matthew, grandmother of ten, great-grandmother of sixteen.

“Private family funeral and a Service of Thanksgiving for Mary's life to be held at a later date," they added.

The Queen was quite close to Lady Mary as she used to visit the royal family's Balmoral and Sandringham estates very often, the Mail reports.