Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are dating?

Harry Styles, who recently took over Shia LaBeouf's role in new movie 'Don’t Worry Darling', is reportedly enjoying the company of Olivia Wilde.

Both the stars are often seen spending quality time together and growing close on the set of their new film 'Don’t Worry Darling', which is being directed by Olivia Wilde.

Last year in November, Olivia and fiancé Jason Sudeikis reportedly called off their engagement after eight years of romance - they're parents of two kids - son Otis and daughter Daisy.

On the other hand, Harry had also been in news for his cozy dates with Victoria's Camille Rowe, Portuguese model Sara Sampaio and a London-based chef Tess Ward. The 'Watermelon Sugar' singer also dated Taylor Swift, model Kendall Jenner in past.

According to new reports, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are thought to be dating after spending more time together on the set of their new film.



They were also photographed arriving back at his LA home with luggage in tow on Monday, shortly after they were seen driving around in Montecito in California together.

But the stars came into the spotlight in November, when Olivia defended Harry's choice to wear a dress on the cover of Vogue as he became the first man to appear solo on the cover of the fashion bible.