Mon Jan 04, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 4, 2021

Wrote Telepathy in only 30 minutes, says BTS' Suga

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jan 04, 2021

BTS rapper Suga made it known that the song Telepathy from the group’s latest album BE only took 30 minutes to write.

Speaking with WeVerse Magazine, he revealed that he was looking following the "trend" of mixing varying music styles together.

"I tried a melody for the first time this year (2020) and as I started knowing the fun of music, it opened a lot of new doors for me. So it was kind of easy working on it," he said.

According to the rapper, the inspiration for the song came instantaneously.

"I just played a beat and wrote from the beginning until the end. Done. I wrote it in just 30 minutes. The song almost wrote itself.

"The trends of pop and hip-hop these days cross boundaries between vocals and rap. I like this trend."

