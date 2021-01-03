YouTube star PewDiePie crowned most handsome face of 2020

YouTuber PewDiePie ended his 2020 on a positive note as he was named the best face of 2020, beating many other handsome stars like Chris Hemsworth and BTS’ Jungkook.

According to the description by TC Chandler – which releases lists of beautiful people each year, 100 faces out of 125,000 made it to the coveted ranking.

PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, placed first while BTS’s V came in second with Hemsworth at third and Jungkook at fourth.

This is not the first time he was named in the list.

The star even took to his YouTube channel to share his reaction about coming up top in the list for the first time.

"Yes! We finally did it! Number one baby," he said.