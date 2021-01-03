Gal Gadot pays tribute to her 'personal Wonder Woman’, Shaheen Bagh’s Bilkis Dadi

Apart from Bilkis Dadi, Gal Gadot's list also included New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

Hollywood star Gal Gadot is paying tribute to a ‘wonder woman’ who had emerged as the face of India’s months-long anti-citizenship law protests.

Wrapping up her 2020, the Wonder Woman star shared a series of photos of all the women who inspired her throughout the year from all across the globe.

Amongst those was New Delhi’s neighbourhood Shaheen Bagh’s activist Bilkis Bano who had fought for the Muslims of India earlier in 2020 during the anti-CAA demonstrations.

Sharing photos of the strong female figures, Gadot wrote: “Saying farewell to 2020, with all my love to my personal Wonder Women. Some are those closest to me - my family, my friends - some are inspiring women I’ve loved discovering, and some are exceptional women I hope to meet in the future. Together, we can do wonders! Share your own wonder women with me.”

Gadot had also shared a shot of the 82-year-old on her Instagram Story, and wrote: “The 82-year-old activist fighting for women’s equality in India showed me it’s never too late to fight for what you believe in.”



Apart from Bilkis Dadi, the list also included New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as well as some of the actor’s closest friends and family.