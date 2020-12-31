Big Hit Entertainment slaps legal fines on malicious commenters for BTS

Big Hit Entertainment rallies around BTS after malicious comments surface online.



News of this action came after the company issued a public notice on their official community Weverse.

There the company claimed, “Big Hit regularly initiates legal proceedings against perpetrators of malicious activities related to BTS, including ill-intentioned criticism, the spread of groundless information, sexual harassment, personal attacks and defamation. We would like to provide an update on these activities.”

“We have recently filed additional criminal complaints using new information provided by fans as well as collected through our monitoring initiatives.”

“For perpetrators who continue to engage in criminal activities after they have been found guilty in a court of law, we plan to file for damages in civil court. Big Hit will continue to initiate strict measures to ensure that perpetrators are prosecuted to the full extent of the law, and there will be no settlement or leniency.”

The company even called on ARMYs and asked for their continued support in protecting the boys from future hate by adding, “Big Hit regularly collects information on malicious postings regarding BTS, reports them to the authorities, and files criminal complaints. We ask that you make continued use of our hotline ([email protected]) to report any cases of abuse.”

“We are always grateful for the affection and dedication shown by our fans to BTS. We will continue to work to ensure that the rights of our artists are fully protected.”