close
Thu Dec 31, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 31, 2020

Ertugrul star Gulsim Ali aka Aslihan Hatun shows her love for Pakistan, shares clips of Wagha Border Parade

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 31, 2020

Turkish actress Gulsim Ali, who won hearts with her role as Aslihan Hatun in the historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, showed her love for Pakistan and its people.

The charming star  shared some clips  of the grand flag-hoisting ceremony at Wagah border between Pakistan and India  and found it 'impressive'.

The charming actress expressed her excitement as she was surprised to see the stunning ceremony at the Wagah border, saying: "I saw it on TV today and it is really impressive."

'Ertugrul' Aslihan Hatun also wrote that the ceremony is observed daily in Pakistan for  years, 'which itself is astonishing.'

Previously, Gulsim Ali expressed her desire to visit Pakistan and meet her fans in the country. 

Gulsim Ilhan Ali is a Turkish television actress and model. She is best known for her role as 'Aslihan Hatun' in the historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul.

Latest News

More From Entertainment