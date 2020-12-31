Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith’s thoughts on divorce following ‘entanglement’ fiasco

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s thoughts on the institution of marriage have once again squashed divorce rumors.



For Will Smith, divorce from Jada Smith will never be an option. Reason being that on many an occasion, Smith has made it clear that "with Jada, I stood up in front of God and said, 'Til death do us part’.

According to E News, as a result of the promise he made in front of God, “There are two possible outcomes. One, we are going to be together 'til death, or two, I am dead."

These thoughts are some his wife also shares. During her 2018 interview on Red Table Talk the star claimed "I told Will from the gate, I said let me tell you something, 'If you marry me, know this: we're gonna be together. We're going to be under the same roof'... for me personally, I knew that there was no reason that he and I would ever [divorce]."