Thu Dec 31, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 31, 2020

Take a look at Jennifer Lopez's New Year's Eve performance

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 31, 2020

Jennifer Lopez left her fans floored with latest snaps of her New Year’s performance.

The singer and actress looked something out of a fairytale as she dazzled in a blue ballgown and a jacket in Times Square.

Despite New York being blistering cold, JLo ditched the jacket for a later part of her performance.

At one point she even did her classic hair flip as she worked with masked crew on board.

She is set to dazzle fans at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest.

Take a look:





