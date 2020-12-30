close
Wed Dec 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 30, 2020

Shahbaz Shigri calls Aima Baig the most ‘beautiful and amazing’ human being

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Dec 30, 2020
Shahbaz Shigri says Aima Baig is the most ‘beautiful and amazing’ human being he has ever met

Pakistani actor Shahbaz Shigri has said that his rumoured girlfriend singer Aima Baig is the most ‘beautiful, amazing, magnanimous and wholesomely awesome human being’ he has ever met in his life.

Taking to Instagram, Shigri shared a lovely photo with Aima and wrote, “The most beautiful, amazing, magnanimous and wholesomely awesome human being I have ever met in my life, and that's @aima_baig_official next to him.”

He went on to say, “I'm kidding. All those descriptive words actually apply to her, and still they aren't enough.”

Shahbaz Shigri jokingly said “Thanks for tolerating me you gorgeous soul, I promise it only gets worst, so hold on tight.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Shahbaz Shigri and Aima Baig are rumoured to be dating.

Latest News

More From Entertainment