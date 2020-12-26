Gal Gadot wishes Hrithik Roshan a ‘happy holiday’ as Bollywood meets Hollywood

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and Hollywood actor Gal Gadot just had the most endearing exchange on social media.

An over-excited Krrish star turner to his Twitter to heap praises on Wonder Woman 1984 which he watched with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and their kids.

"Home is where the heart is, My wonderland. #CinemasAreBack & so am I! Now watching #WonderWoman84 in my other superhero mask. Good job @INOXmovies n Rajendar for empowering us with a safe movie watching experience,” he wrote.

"This was sooo much fun! Nothing and I mean NOTHING comes close to the real experience of watching a movie on the big screen! The sound, the projection, the safety precautions taken by the cinema was all OUTSTANDING! Well done to the INOX team !" he went on to say.



"Just watched WONDER WOMAN. Exhilarating experience. My childhood crush(WW) and my first love( movies) together with the BIG cinema IMAX experience! Doesn't get any better than this. Thank you, @GalGadot for being the perfect WONDER WOMAN. And congratulations to the entire team,” he waxed poetic about Gadot and her performance.

Responding to the praise, Gadot wrote back: “So glad you enjoyed the movie @iHrithik! Wishing you and yours a happy holiday."





