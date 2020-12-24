Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan seen getting cozy with her boyfriend in new trailer: video

Turkish star Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan left fans gushing with her outstanding performance in her romantic thriller 'Ramo'.

Esra, in new trailer she shared on her Instagram Thursday, is seen getting cozy with her co-star Murat Yıldırım.

The romantic clip, which garnered massive likes from fans and admirers, showing her falling in love with the lead character of the Turkish crime series.





Previously, Esra Bilgic's romantic scene with the same actor was surfacing on social media, showing her singing a song with him during a cozy date.

In the first season of 'Ramo', the actress has won the hearts with her powerful performance. The second season of the show went on-air on September 18.

Esra Bilgic, who enthralled fans with her outstanding performance as Halime Sultan in Turkish historical series Dirilis: Ertugrul, is attracting huge applause for her dazzling looks and stellar performance in the second season of 'Ramo'.