'Retired' Ed Sheeran still raking in millions, richer than Keith Richards, Ringo Starr

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
While Ed Sheeran is supposedly retired, he made £70 million last year and is believed to be richer than Beatles drummer Ringo Starr and The Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards.
His 2017-2019 Divide tour and music earnings, which includes his No.6 Collaborations Project featuring musicians including Eminem, 50 Cent and Justin Bieber, saw him make £70 million.
According to The Sun, Ed’s documents, filed at Companies House, reveal that he made the extortionate sum through his touring company and recording company.
It reported that he made £48.1 million from the recording company and over £37 million through his Nathan Cable Touring company
"The figures follow the record-breaking Divide tour, which finished in Ed’s hometown of Ipswich in August 2019," they write.
"That became the highest-grossing music tour ever, grossing £607 million over 255 shows. Europe generated £58.9 million, with £11.4 million from Asia and £125,624 from North America.
"His Ed Sheeran Ltd firm, which gets money from the writing, recording and production of his music, made a £29 million profit on turnover of £48.1 million."