'Retired' Ed Sheeran still raking in millions, richer than Keith Richards, Ringo Starr

While Ed Sheeran is supposedly retired, he made £70 million last year and is believed to be richer than Beatles drummer Ringo Starr and The Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards.

His 2017-2019 Divide tour and music earnings, which includes his No.6 Collaborations Project featuring musicians including Eminem, 50 Cent and Justin Bieber, saw him make £70 million.

According to The Sun, Ed’s documents, filed at Companies House, reveal that he made the extortionate sum through his touring company and recording company.

It reported that he made £48.1 million from the recording company and over £37 million through his Nathan Cable Touring company

"The figures follow the record-breaking Divide tour, which finished in Ed’s hometown of Ipswich in August 2019," they write.

"That became the highest-grossing music tour ever, grossing £607 million over 255 shows. Europe generated £58.9 million, with £11.4 million from Asia and £125,624 from North America.

"His Ed Sheeran Ltd firm, which gets money from the writing, recording and production of his music, made a £29 million profit on turnover of £48.1 million."