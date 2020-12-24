close
Thu Dec 24, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 24, 2020

Zayn Malik's sister flouts lockdown rules with massive wedding raided by police

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 24, 2020

British singer Zayn Malik’s sister’s wedding has hit the headlines once again after new photos emerged showing the guests breaching COVID-19 guidelines.

Photos and videos from Waliyha Malik’s event, which the former One Direction member gave a miss, have been making rounds on social media where the guests could be seen practicing no social distancing while congregating and hugging.

The wedding, according to The Sun, was also stopped by the police who were called in after the lockdown rules were flouted.

Zayn’s sister Waliyha and ex-jailbird Junaid Khan’s wedding was attended by over 40 people at Safaa Malik’s home in Bradford.

The singer himself had skipped his baby sister’s big day along with their father Yasser who was also nowhere to be seen. 

