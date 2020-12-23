BTS bounce back on reclaim Billboard’s Hot 100 17 weeks after release

BTS has managed to make their way back to the top of Billboard’s Hot 100’s nearly 17 weeks after release and ARMYs couldn’t be happier.



The song shot back towards the top after a holiday remix version hit the video streaming platform YouTube. The version in question debuted on 11th December and since then has steadily climbed chart rankings. From 24, to 9 only a few weeks after release.

The song also reclaimed its spot as no. 1 on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart, a ranking system scanning over 200 territories worldwide.

Currently Dynamite has garnered over 59.1 million streams and sold over 17,000 copies of the album.



