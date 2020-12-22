Kim Kardashian receives expensive Christmas gifts from celebrity friends

Reality star Kim Kardashian displayed her precious Christmas gifts from celebrity friends.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star showed off the luxury Christmas presents day after announcing she's giving money away to fans for the holiday season.



Kanye West's wife recently mad a sweet announcement about her move that she would be giving $500 to 1,000 fans for Christmas this year.



Hours-after her announcement the the mother-of-four showcased her own gifts this year from her celebrity friends and designer pals.

The 40-year-old businesswoman would also be sending $500 to 1,000 fans money to 'spread the love' amid a rough year. Kim shared to her Twitter Monday that she is giving away money through her partner Cash App.



Kim Kardashian received an array of luxury items, including a Prada basketball, a Dior saddlebag and the Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Grinch' sneakers from Vanessa Bryant on Monday afternoon.

