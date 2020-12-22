Rihanna leaves fans super excited as she drops hints about her new album

Rihanna delighted fans as she shared words about her new music saying new album will be 'different level'.

The singer's fans got super excited as she dropped hints about her new album, saying she 'wants her new music to be on a different level'.

Teasing her plans for 2021, Rihanna said quarantine helped her 'creativity blossom' as it gave her an opportunity to take a break.



Speaking with Closer, Rihanna said: 'At first it was strange because I am not used to being still – but during quarantine you have no choice but to be still. Then you start to realise during lockdown you are stuck there with your own thoughts and your imagination and it really helped my creativity blossom.'

Previously, the singer shut down talk of a new music, saying she’ll drop another album when she’s ready. She even asked fans to stop asking as she was trying to save the world during a global pandemic.

In her new interview, Rihanna revealed: '2021 is a little unknown for everybody and nobody is sure what restrictions there are going to be. My creativity is within my control though, and I want to take my music and my brands to a different level.'

Fans have been hot on asking the 'Work' hit-maker about her record though the year– with even Ariana Grande begging the star to release new music. Rihanna dropped her last album Anti in 2016.