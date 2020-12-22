close
Tue Dec 22, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 22, 2020

Letitia Wright’s ‘Black Panther’ role in jeopardy after anti-vax backlash

Hollywood star Letitia Wright had racked up quite a lot of criticism after expressing her controversial opinion about the COVID-19 vaccine.

And in the midst of the entire debacle, word on the street is that Marvel is looking to ditch the actor for the upcoming Black Panther sequel and may hand over the mantle to Winston Duke who plays M’Baku in the film.

According to We Got This Covered, insider Daniel Richtman claimed that the studio might not be too happy about Wright’s recent controversy.

Richtman, however, cancelled off possibility of Wright’s character of Shuri getting scrapped completely. “Shuri may not get it anymore or it could be both of them for this one movie or one or the other, they are undecided,” he said.

If the claims are true, Duke’s character may offer more conflict in the upcoming sequel. That being said, the rumours are yet to be confirmed. 

