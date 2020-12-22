Ellen DeGeneres spotted mask-less after COVID-19 diagnosis

American comedian Ellen DeGeneres, only days after testing positive, was spotted outside her house without a mask.

The talk show host stepped out in the midst of her COVID-19 battle on Monday only nine days after she tested positive.

In new photos of the host that have now gone viral, she could be seen standing in an outdoor parking lot with her mask around her neck as she took a phone call.

While no one was seen standing nearby, reports revealed that this was during her shopping trip from Garde in Montecito, California.

Earlier, DeGeneres had announced on her social media that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and was “feeling fine.”

Her recent outing came in defiance to the CDC as it recommends Americans to “wear a mask in public settings when around people who don’t live in your household.”