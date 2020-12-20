Gallup Pakistan: 92% of survey respondents say Karachi is the best place to live

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
About 81% expressed concern over the rising crime rate.
About 92% of the respondents of a survey said the City of Lights is the best place to live, while 17% said the Sea View was their most likable aspect of the city.
The survey was conducted by Gallup Pakistan.
According to the survey, a whopping 91% of Karachiites have expressed serious concerns over the poor sanitation situation of the city.
Moreover, the respondents shared that the most displeasing factor about the city is the inadequate garbage disposal/ littering (32%) all over the city.
Whereas, 27% opined that the biggest challenge faced by residents of the city is contaminated water supply.
Meanwhile, about 81% expressed serious concerns over the rising crime rate, and 8 out of 10 citizens, which constitute 82% of the respondents, have shared that they felt safe in their neighborhood during the day.
However, 18% said they were unsafe, 63% said they were safe and 37% said they were unsafe at night.
When quizzed about the quality of life in Karachi, 92% of respondents deem Karachi ‘favourable’ for a living but are ‘dissatisfied’ with the cleanliness situation in the city (91%) and feel ‘unsafe’ due to the rate of violent crimes (60%) in the city.
Unveiling the political inclination of the residents of Karachi, the report revealed that 43% of the respondents did not cast a vote in the last local body election, as per survey results.
Interestingly, nearly two in five of the respondents knew the name of the city's mayor, whereas 33% did not respond.
Moreover, 36% are of the opinion that they will not cast their vote in the next general elections.
The survey also revealed that nearly two in five of the respondents claim ‘GEO News’ as their favourite one.