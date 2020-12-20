Gallup Pakistan: 92% of survey respondents say Karachi is the best place to live

Bird's view of Charminar Chowrangi in Karachi. Photo: AKASEE Facebook/fFile

About 92% of the respondents of a survey said the City of Lights is the best place to live, while 17% said the Sea View was their most likable aspect of the city.

The survey was conducted by Gallup Pakistan.



Photo Courtesy: Gallup Pakistan

According to the survey, a whopping 91% of Karachiites have expressed serious concerns over the poor sanitation situation of the city.



Photo Courtesy: Gallup

Moreover, the respondents shared that the most displeasing factor about the city is the inadequate garbage disposal/ littering (32%) all over the city.

Whereas, 27% opined that the biggest challenge faced by residents of the city is contaminated water supply.

Photo Courtesy: Gallup Pakistan

Meanwhile, about 81% expressed serious concerns over the rising crime rate, and 8 out of 10 citizens, which constitute 82% of the respondents, have shared that they felt safe in their neighborhood during the day.

However, 18% said they were unsafe, 63% said they were safe and 37% said they were unsafe at night.

When quizzed about the quality of life in Karachi, 92% of respondents deem Karachi ‘favourable’ for a living but are ‘dissatisfied’ with the cleanliness situation in the city (91%) and feel ‘unsafe’ due to the rate of violent crimes (60%) in the city.

Unveiling the political inclination of the residents of Karachi, the report revealed that 43% of the respondents did not cast a vote in the last local body election, as per survey results.



Photo Courtesy: Gallup Pakistan

Interestingly, nearly two in five of the respondents knew the name of the city's mayor, whereas 33% did not respond.

Moreover, 36% are of the opinion that they will not cast their vote in the next general elections.

Photo Courtesy: Gallup Pakistan

The survey also revealed that nearly two in five of the respondents claim ‘GEO News’ as their favourite one.

