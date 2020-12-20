close
Sun Dec 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 20, 2020

Gallup Pakistan: 92% of survey respondents say Karachi is the best place to live

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Dec 20, 2020
Bird's view of Charminar Chowrangi in Karachi. Photo: AKASEE Facebook/fFile
  • 91% of respondents are worried about Karachi's sanitation situation
  • 17% said Sea View was their favourite place in the city.

  • About 81% expressed concern over the rising crime rate.

About  92% of the respondents of a survey said the City of Lights is the best place to live, while 17% said the Sea View was their most likable aspect of the city. 

The survey was conducted by Gallup Pakistan.

Photo Courtesy: Gallup Pakistan

According to the survey, a whopping 91% of Karachiites have expressed serious concerns over the poor sanitation situation of the city.

Photo Courtesy: Gallup

 Moreover, the respondents shared that the most displeasing factor about the city is the inadequate garbage disposal/ littering (32%) all over the city.

 Whereas, 27% opined that the biggest challenge faced by residents of the city is contaminated water supply.

Photo Courtesy: Gallup Pakistan

Meanwhile, about 81% expressed serious concerns over the rising crime rate, and 8 out of 10 citizens, which constitute 82% of the respondents, have shared that they felt safe in their neighborhood during the day. 

However, 18% said they were unsafe, 63% said they were safe and 37% said they were unsafe at night.

When quizzed about the quality of life in Karachi, 92% of respondents deem Karachi ‘favourable’ for a living but are ‘dissatisfied’ with the cleanliness situation in the city (91%) and feel ‘unsafe’ due to the rate of violent crimes (60%) in the city.

Unveiling the political inclination of the residents of Karachi, the report revealed that 43% of the respondents did not cast a vote in the last local body election, as per survey results.

Photo Courtesy: Gallup Pakistan

Interestingly, nearly two in five of the respondents knew the name of the city's mayor, whereas 33% did not respond.

Moreover, 36% are of the opinion that they will not cast their vote in the next general elections.

Photo Courtesy: Gallup Pakistan

The survey also revealed that nearly two in five of the respondents claim ‘GEO News’ as their favourite one.

Latest News

More From Pakistan