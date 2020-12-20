50 Cent slams magazine for publishing controversial news about him

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rapper 50 Cent lashed out at an entertainment magazine for a news item that linked him to a doctor accused of fraud.
Taking to Instagram, he shared a screenshot of a news item headlined "Surgeon who saved 50 Cent's life following 9 gunshots, pleads guilty to federal health care fraud".
Expressing his anger, the rapper shared the news with an expletive-filled caption that read, "you got my name in this bull**** for scammer. The **** wrong with you".