50 Cent slams magazine for publishing controversial news about him

Rapper 50 Cent lashed out at an entertainment magazine for a news item that linked him to a doctor accused of fraud.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a screenshot of a news item headlined "Surgeon who saved 50 Cent's life following 9 gunshots, pleads guilty to federal health care fraud".

Expressing his anger, the rapper shared the news with an expletive-filled caption that read, "you got my name in this bull**** for scammer. The **** wrong with you".



