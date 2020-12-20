close
Sat Dec 19, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 20, 2020

Megan Fox ignores Machine Gun Kelly on Instagram

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Dec 20, 2020

Megan Fox has crossed 10 million followers on Instagram.The Hollywood actress started dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly after parting her ways with husband Brian Austin Green.

The "Transformers" actress is quite popular on social media and has amassed 10 million followers on Instagram. The actress has shared over 140 posts and she does not follow back anyone on the Facebook-owned website. Although she has shared a couple of pictures with MGK, she has avoided following him back  on the photo and video sharing app. 

She has also appeared in Machine Gun Kelly's music video "Bloody Valentine" after they both started dating. 

