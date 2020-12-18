Dirilis: Ertugrul': Hayme Hatun actress doesn't let trolls get to her

Hayme Ana's character is one of the most favorite among the fans of Turkish TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

Hayme Hatun is portrayed by Hulya Darcan Korel in the five seasons of the historical TV series.

Female actors who played important roles in popular series received backlash on their social media accounts for their real life pictures.

Esra Bilgic, who played the role of Halime Hatun, was the first one to become the target of trolls.

The actress shut down her trolls with a strongly-worded statement. Hulya Darcan , who played the mother of Ertugrul, chose to keep her Instagram account private to thwart unwanted comments on her pictures and videos.

She is followed by more than 80,000 people on the Facebook-owned platform but not everyone is allowed to see her posts on Instagram.

Born in Izmir, Turkey, Hulya is known for Dirilis: Ertugrul (2014), Hakanlarin savasi (1968) and Kaderimiz (1973). She was previously married to Tanju Korel.

