Ali Zafar showers love on wife, thanks her for being there in his ‘darkest hour’

Ali Zafar has extended love and thanked his wife Ayesha Fazli for supporting him in his ‘darkest hour’ and ‘deepest despair’



Sharing a stunning photo of Ayesha on his Instagram handle, the Mela Loot Liya singer also showered love on wifey.

Ali Zafar wrote, “In my darkest hour, in my deepest despair, you were there. Thank you for being you. I love you @ayeshafazli.”

The singer also turned to Twitter and posted the same adorable picture with melodious caption in Urdu.

He shared the photo with lyrics of Kishore Kumar’s hit song Hamain Aur Jeeny Ki Chahat Na Hoti.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

Ali Zafar and Ayesha Fazli tied the knot in 2009 and share two children Azaan Zafar and Alyza Zafar.