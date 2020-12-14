‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan’s video with lion from Pakistan goes viral

A video of Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul with a lion from Pakistan has taken the internet by storm and has won the hearts of his fans.



Engin Altan, who portrays titular role in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, recently visited Pakistan and received love from his Pakistani fans.

He landed at Lahore airport where the actor received hero’s welcome.

Engin Altan also thanked the Pakistani fans for the warm welcome.

Now a video of the Turkish actor with a lion is doing rounds on social media and has taken the internet by storm.

In the video, a lion can be seen sitting in front of Ertugrul in the room where the actor is meeting his fans.