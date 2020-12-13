Ayeza Khan’s daughter is US singer Beyoncé’s ‘little fan’

Pakistani star Ayeza Khan, who is on a family vacation, treated her fans with a sweet photo of her daughter Hoorain Taimoor with the wax statue of US singer Beyoncé.



Ayeza Khan also revealed that Hoorain Taimoor is a little fan of the US singer.

Sharing a sweet snap of Hoorain with the wax statue of Beyonce from her recent family vacation abroad, the Mehar Posh actress wrote, “Beyonce little fan. @beyonce.”

Ayeza Khan also posted the same photos on her Twitter handle.

In the sweet photo, Hoorain can be seen posing in a style and flashing her eyes at the camera.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

On the work front, Ayeza is currently seen in drama series Mehar Posh along with Danish Taimoor.