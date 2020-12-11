Kris Jenner becomes first North American owner of $332,500 luxury car

Kris Jenner has a mouth-watering collection of luxury cars and it seems that she is not stopping her collection any time soon as she splashed out another gorgeous vehicle.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star became the first person in North America to own the 2021 Rolls Royce Ghost.

The announcement was made by car dealership O’Gara Coach on Instagram, which revealed that she was the first proud owner of the $332,500 luxury car.

"We are thrilled that the first Ghost delivered in North America went to our beloved client @krisjenner," the caption read.





While the car is a stunner, this is not the first Rolls Royce in her collection as her super-rich family have a history of gifting and receiving cars.

On Kris’ 63rd birthday, daughter Kylie Jenner bought her mother her dream car- a 488 Gran Turismo Berlinetta red Ferrari and that is just one of many, many vehicles that she was gifted.