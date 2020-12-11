Cardi B shines during ‘Woman of the Year’ speech: ‘I had so much planned guys’

Cardi B shocked fans with her charismatic Woman of the Year speech at Billboard's 2020 award show stage.

Cardi reminisced heavily upon 2020 during her acceptance speech, claiming “This is your girl Cardi and I am honored [with] the Woman of the Year award for Billboard. You know this year when it came to music I had so many things planned I had so many projects I wanted to come out.”

“Unfortunately due to covid-19 I couldn’t out the visuals the way that I wanted, it messed up my creative space, I think everybody this year was just messed up.”

Check it out below:



