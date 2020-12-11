Tiger Shroff sends shivers down Disha Patani's spine as he gives another challenge to his sweetheart: Video

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who is known for his athletic skills, has left her sweetheart Disha Patani and fans in awe as he shared a video in which he hit the roof with his 10-feet-high kick.

Jackie Shroff's son shared the stunning video on Instagram, showing him surpassing his own limits by attempting the 10-feet-high kick.



The video garnered massive praise from fans and friends alike. Tiger’s girlfriend Disha Patani called it, 'insane'.

The dashing actor wrote: '10 ft ... i think its time to take the roof higher #luckyshot.'



In the video, Tiger Shroff is seen performing two somersaults before kicking a small bottle held by one of his trainers, who was hanging from the ceiling.



Tiger's mother, Ayesha Shroff, dropped several heart and punch emojis to laud her son's skills.

It seems to be a challenge for her sweetheart Disha Patani who is also known for her unmatched dance and gymnastic skills.

Disha, who also shares her workout videos on her Instagram page, recently impressed her rumoured boyfriend with a perfect snap spin tornado kick. But, this time Tiger Shroff took lead over Disha Patani with his excellent attempt to hit the roof.