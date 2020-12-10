Kaley Cuoco recalls the ‘terrifying’ moment she misunderstood a ‘Big Bang Theory’ gag

Kaley Cuoco recently recalled one of her most embarrassing Big Bang Theory fan moments where she misunderstood a fan’s decision to knock three times the same way Sheldon Cooper would.



Cuoco reminisced upon the entire moment during an interview with USA Today.

She was quoted saying, “I was in my seat. I was really engrossed in this movie and out of nowhere – and I know the flight attendant thought this was very funny and in hindsight, maybe she now regrets it – she came up and she went ‘Penny, Penny,’ and she started knocking at me.”

And it was, like, terrifying. And I could tell [from] her face, she goes, ‘I’m so sorry’” but “I’m like, ‘That’s OK, (but) why are you knocking?’ It wasn’t registering. And she was so sorry and I said it was very OK.”

It was only later that she put two and two together and realized that the flight attendant was imitating Sheldon’s compulsive knocking habit.