Nicole Kidman to promote cannabis-based products

Renowned actress Nicole Kidman took a big step as she signed up to promote cannabis-based products for a pharmaceutical company on Tuesday.



The Academy Award-winning actress would reportedly help Cure Pharmaceutical boost its multi-channel distribution efforts and sales of its therapeutic and pain relief related products.

The company would produce anti-aging skincare line and pain relief body creams and serums.

As per new report, a non-psychoactive compound derived mainly from the hemp plant, cannabidiol, or CBD, is being researched for various medical applications.



Demand for CBD and other cannabis products has skyrocketed this year as the coronavirus pandemic kept people at home, limiting entertainment options and adding to stress.



However, traditional advertising and marketing avenues remain off-limits due to tight restrictions on cannabis, and companies have partnered with celebrities to build their brands.

Nicole Kidman is the latest celebrity to join Jay-Z, Martha Stewart and Willie Nelson who have partnered with or launched their own CBD product lines.

