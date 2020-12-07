BTS' New Year concert to be staged online only after in-person cancellation

South Korean fans have sadly missed the opportunity to attend an in-person concert featuring major groups and artists BTS, NU-EST, Lee Hyun and more as it has been canceled due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The groups which are managed by Big Hit Labels had previously made the announcement that there would be an in-person and live-stream concert to mark the New Year.

The concert titled 2021 NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE By Weverse, called off the in-person even due to Korea is experiencing Level 2.5 security.

"It was a decision made for the safety of the artists and their fans," Big Hit Labels said in a statement.

"In line with the government's strengthened social distance measures, [the concert] will only be carried out through online live streaming."

While fans can no longer see their idols up close they will still get a piece of the action when the online event airs live on December 31.