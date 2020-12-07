BTS' New Year concert to be staged online only after in-person cancellation

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
South Korean fans have sadly missed the opportunity to attend an in-person concert featuring major groups and artists BTS, NU-EST, Lee Hyun and more as it has been canceled due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
The groups which are managed by Big Hit Labels had previously made the announcement that there would be an in-person and live-stream concert to mark the New Year.
The concert titled 2021 NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE By Weverse, called off the in-person even due to Korea is experiencing Level 2.5 security.
"It was a decision made for the safety of the artists and their fans," Big Hit Labels said in a statement.
"In line with the government's strengthened social distance measures, [the concert] will only be carried out through online live streaming."
While fans can no longer see their idols up close they will still get a piece of the action when the online event airs live on December 31.