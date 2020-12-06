Kasur: Two dead after father throws five children into canal due to financial crisis

KASUR: A man, reportedly facing severe financial problems, threw his five children into the Jamber canal in Pattoki on Sunday, resulting in the deaths of two while three remaining three are missing.



According to rescue sources, the bodies of two children, 1-year-old Ahmad and 4-year-old Fiza were recovered from the BS Link Canal near Chakoki while the search operation for the remaining three is underway.

Police said the man, who is a resident of Attari Work, was frustrated with poverty and took this step after he had a heated argument with his wife.

He reportedly brought the children to the canal, lying to them that they were going for a picnic.

When the wife heard about the tragic incident, she arrived at the canal and started screaming in anguish.

A rescue operation is underway in the BS Link Canal to find the other remaining children which include three-year-old Tasha, five-year-old Zain, and seven-year-old Nadia.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) said that a team headed by Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Chunia has been formed to investigate the incident.

