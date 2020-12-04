close
Fri Dec 04, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 4, 2020

Queen Elizabeth's beloved dies at Windsor Castle: report

Fri, Dec 04, 2020
 

Queen Elizabeth is morning the death of her beloved dog that died a few weeks ago at the castle where she and her husband Prince Philip spent their second coronavirus lockdown.

According to UK's Daily Express, the monarch's dog named Vulcan, a dachshund-corgi cross, died at Windsor Castle.

Citing unnamed sources, the Daily Express reported that Vulcan was one of the two remaining dogs owned by the British monarch.

Meanwhile, the Queen continues to perform her royal duties from her home during the COVID-19 crisis which has left thousands  of people dead in the UK.


