Fri Dec 04, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 4, 2020

Kendall Jenner shares very funny post from a beautiful family getaway to Lake Tahoe

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Dec 04, 2020

Supermodel Kendall Jenner  has impressed all of her sisters with her hilarious post from a family trip to Tahoe.

The reality star introduced a funny  way to promote their businesses as she  shared a meaningful post to stun fans and friends.

The 25-year-old model amazed the entire family as she dressed herself in head-to-toe Kardashian/Jenner products for a hilarious post that surely made Kris Jenner proud.

In the  clip, Kendall points to her sweater and announces that it's from Khloe's clothing range. She then lifts up her top to reveal she's wearing a Kim's shapewear line.

The  Hailey Bieber's friend represented the Kardashian/Jenner clan Thursday on sister Khloe Kardashian's Instagram Story, rocking her sisters' brands for another beautiful winter day .

Jenners/Karadashians have been one of the world's most famous families for years with their reality show and businesses.

Kendall supported her family as she posed for a stunning photo, showing her  rocking a SKIMS shapewear, Good American leggings and Yeezy sliders. She also showed off her Kylie Cosmetics eyelashes.

Kendall Jenner, who's enjoying a family getaway to Lake Tahoe for the holidays, has  always baffled the crowd with her sensational looks. Kim Kardashian's  sister has always managed to look grand in every outfit she chose to wear so far.

