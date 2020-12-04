close
Fri Dec 04, 2020
December 4, 2020

BTS’s Jin releases hit new track ‘Abyss’ hours before his birthday

Fri, Dec 04, 2020
BTS’s Jin releases hit new track ‘Abyss’ hours before his birthday

BTS’s Jin leaves ARMYs breathless with a hit new music release titled Abyss.

The song was released merely two hours before his birthday but contains a more solitary and dreary aura, one drastically different from his usual upbeat tempo.

For the unversed, Jin has always been rather reserved regarding his personal struggles and has always aimed to portray a carefree image for this ARMYs, but, with this song, he aims to showcase deeper side of himself.

Abyss deals with a number of issues that might hit home for a number of listeners, from burning out, to feeling inadequate.

Check it out below:



