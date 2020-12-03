Amanda Seafried discusses her role in 'Mank'

Amanda Seyfried plays an important role in new film "Mank,” which starts streaming on Netflix on Friday.

The film takes audiences back to Hollywood’s golden era of the 1930s with a look at the making of one of the film industry’s most-celebrated gems.



Talking to Reuters Amanda said the “Mank” sets were “surreal.”

“I was enveloped in this era, this golden age of Hollywood on the lot,” said the actress who , who plays actress Marion Davies.

Shot in black and white, “Mank” focuses on writer Herman J. Mankiewicz as he works on 1941 cinema classic “Citizen Kane,” considered by many the greatest movie of all time. Mankiewicz and director Orson Welles battled over who would be credited for the screenplay.

